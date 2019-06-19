You have to tread on toes â€“ Love Island newcomer Arabella

19th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The model said she will bring a fun element to the show.

Caroline Flack

Love Island newcomer Arabella Chi has warned she already has her eye on Michael Griffiths and Danny Williams, and is not afraid to “tread on toes”.

The model, 28, is the latest contestant set to enter the ITV2 villa.

Sporty Gal 🤾🏼‍♀️

Talking about how far she is prepared to go to get the man she wants, Arabella said: “So I would definitely talk to the girls first. In an ideal world I would like to take them out of the villa so they can tell me where they are at.

“It’s the nature of the show that you have to tread on toes.

“I’m not going to go for the single guys because they’re not for me.

“If a guy is giving me a half way in, I’ll keep trying.”

The Londoner predicted that she will be the “joker” of the villa.

“I bring a fun element, there’s no one in there that is the joker,” she said. “I like banter. I like playing fun tricks on people.”

Arabella – who says she used to date former Love Islander Charlie Frederick – insisted she will be loyal to her partners on the show.

“If I’ve coupled up, it means I know what I want,” she said.

“Yes I have cheated and been cheated on.

“I’ve only ever been loyal in one relationship which was my last relationship. In that relationship I would never look anywhere else.

“It all comes down to respect. When it’s on and off with someone, as it has been before, you never have that respect.”

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.

Kylie Jenner told Jordyn Woods she was â€˜scaredâ€™ of her after cheating scandal

Emily Ratajkowski unveils fashion collection with Nasty Gal

Saoirse Ronan shares joy at breaking Timothee Chalametâ€™s heart in Little Women

Dame Joan Collins dazzles at V&A party

Metallica big winners at Kerrang! music awards

Gin is officially more popular than David Beckham â€“ here are 14 summer snifters to drink right now

Love Island: Arabellaâ€™s arrival signals trouble for Danny and Yewande

