Lottie Moss turns heads at Elle party

Lottie Moss turned heads as she stepped out at a party in London in a racy black dress.

The model – the sister of Kate Moss – looked dazzling as she arrived at the Elle List VIP bash in the brief outfit.

Lottie Moss (Ian West/PA)

The striped black dress left Moss’s shoulders bare, while the short skirt showed off plenty of leg.

Other stars at the event included Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson and singer Ella Eyre, who both also wore black.

Eleanor Tomlinson (Ian West/PA)

Ella Eyre (Ian West/PA)

Mollie King stood out in rust coloured trousers and a top, while Clara Amfo looked stylish in white.

Mollie King (Ian West/PA)

Clara Amfo (Ian West/PA)

Laura Whitmore stood out in a pale blue suit with eye-catching yellow detailing.

Laura Whitmore (Ian West/PA)

The party was held at The Petersham in London.

