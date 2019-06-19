Olivia Newton-John’s leather outfit from Grease to go under the hammer

It will be part of a collection of her possessions going up for sale.

The skin-tight leather trousers and jacket worn by Olivia Newton-John in Grease are set to go under the hammer.

More than 200 costumes, gowns, accessories and personal items owned and used by the actress and musician will be auctioned to benefit the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre.

The star, who is still best known for playing Sandy in the film version of the hit musical, revealed earlier this year she has been diagnosed with cancer for the third time.

The famous leather outfit she wears in the final scene of the film, in which she sings You’re The One That I Want with John Travolta, is expected to fetch between $100,000 (£79,218) and $200,000 (£158,436).

The trousers she wore were so tight that Newton-John had to be sewn into them.

The leather jacket (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

Other items from Grease due to be sold include Newton-John’s original script from the film, which is estimated to fetch between $2,000 (£1,584) and $4,000 (£3,169), and a custom Pink Ladies jacket presented to Newton-John by the cast and crew of Grease, which is also likely to fetch between $2,000 (£1,584) and $4,000 (£3,169).

The custom-made 1950s-inspired pink lace gown she wore to the 1978 premiere of Grease in Los Angeles is estimated to fetch up to $5,000 (£3,961).

The dress Newton-John wore to the premiere (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

Other items from her wardrobe due to go up for sale include a white ribbed velvet and gold lame long top and a pair of short shorts worn while promoting her single Physical and a silk bodice worn on the cover of her 1982 tour book.

Items of her costumes from the film Xanadu are also due to go under the hammer, including her custom-made cream thigh-high suede western boots and a pair of brightly coloured Missoni knit harem pants embellished with gold tone bugle beads, worn by Newton-John while singing the title song in the film.

The harem pants (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien’s Auctions, said of Newton-John: “Her extraordinary career – that includes her starring role in Grease, one of the most successful Hollywood films and soundtracks of all time – and her recordings of some of the biggest pop singles of the 20th century, makes her more than just a star but a pop culture phenomenon.”

The items will go on display at The Museum of Style Icons in Newbridge, Ireland, and The Standard Oil building in Los Angeles before they go under the hammer on November 1 and 2.

© Press Association 2019