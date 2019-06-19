Tiffany Haddish cancels show in US state over anti-abortion legislation

19th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

Georgia has banned the procedure once a foetal heartbeat has been detected.

Tiffany Haddish

Actress and comedienne Tiffany Haddish has said she chose to join a boycott of the US state of Georgia after she read the state’s new anti-abortion legislation.

Haddish announced this week that she had cancelled a show in the state and explained her reasoning.

“The reason that I cancelled the show, is because I read that bill,” she said.

“And I feel like everyone should just take the time to read it.”

Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The new law bans abortion once a foetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant.

It was signed into law on May 7.

Haddish had been scheduled to perform June 22 at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.

Major Hollywood studios have said they may re-evaluate filming in Georgia.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The British Museum announces ‘major’ Troy exhibition

The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge match in pale blue at Royal Ascot
The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge match in pale blue at Royal Ascot

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Joe Garratt’s behaviour defended as he is separated from Lucie Donlan

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Bros twins Matt and Luke Goss announce new TV show

Bros twins Matt and Luke Goss announce new TV show
This is what Meghan’s post-birth look says about her style as a new mum

This is what Meghan’s post-birth look says about her style as a new mum
The top 5 family pressures - and how to deal with them

The top 5 family pressures - and how to deal with them
The most extravagant baby gifts – what to buy Meghan and Harry, the couple who have everything

The most extravagant baby gifts – what to buy Meghan and Harry, the couple who have everything
The most extravagant baby gifts – what to buy Meghan and Harry, the couple who have everything

The British Museum announces ‘major’ Troy exhibition