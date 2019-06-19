Cherie Blair to make first foray into movie-making

The barrister will serve as executive producer on a film starring Hugh Bonneville.

Cherie Blair will make her first foray into film-making as she serves as executive producer on a new movie starring Hugh Bonneville.

The barrister and wife of former prime minister Tony Blair will take on her first EP role on The Rock Pile, which will tell the story of Time magazine war correspondent Bob Hastings, played by Bonneville.

While on assignment in Jerusalem, he uncovers a story of three young boys of different faiths who are brought together through football.

We are delighted to announce that Hugh Bonneville (@Hughbon) is attached to star in 'The Rock Pile' as @TIME magazine reporter. #rockpile pic.twitter.com/2k6YSAFcxE — THE ROCK PILE (@RockPileMovie) June 14, 2017

Blair, who founded the Cherie Blair Foundation For Women in 2008 to help women build small businesses in developing countries, said: “Given my own Foundation’s work in Israel and Palestine, and Tony’s work on the Middle East peace process, we are deeply aware of the human cost of the conflict and the benefit of bringing stories about the reality on the ground to a global audience.

“Stories like The Rock Pile can alter people’s understanding, foster engagement and ultimately trigger action for change.”

The film will be directed by John Deery, produced by Joejack Entertainment, and has been scripted by David McBrayer.

The cast also includes Hope Davis and Alan Ritchson.

Deery said: “I am delighted Cherie has come aboard as EP. Her knowledge of the region and her ability to harness support for the project have been invaluable.

“The Rock Pile goes to the very heart of one of the world’s most intractable and emotive of struggles – the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“I have been fortunate to surround myself with some great talent to help bring my vision to the screen for this timely and important film.”

The project will film on location in New York and Israel.

