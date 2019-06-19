Bros twins Matt and Luke Goss announce new TV show

Bros stars Matt and Luke Goss have announced a new TV show following the success of their fly-on-the-wall documentary.

Bros: After The Screaming Stops was a small-screen phenomenon, landing a Bafta nomination and catapulting the twins back into the spotlight.

Now the duo are returning with A Night In With Bros.

The brothers, 50, will “curate an entire evening of programming inspired by their childhood, their musical influences and long careers in and out of the spotlight” on BBC Four, which first aired their original documentary.

Matt Goss said: “Throughout our long careers, we have been inspired by so many musical influences, and we’re so excited to take a walk down memory lane and share some of our most favourite moments that have led us to this point.

“There are going to be quite a few surprises and we can’t wait to share this special evening on BBC Four with our fans.”

The show will also feature new footage filmed with the brothers following “their rise back to the top, as they continue their efforts to rebuild their friendship and fractured relationship”.

There will be a first behind-the-scenes look at they prepare for shows in London, Northern Ireland and Ireland.

The twins will be interviewing “friends and special guests” in the studio.

Luke Goss said: “We wanted to show some of the music, film and TV that we grew up watching and create moments of nostalgia.”

The show is filmed and compiled by James Corden’s production company Fulwell 73, which made their fly-on-the-wall programme.

That charted the twins’ reunion 28 years on, having hardly spoken and not played together since their split.

Comments on everything from hindsight and the meaning of home to superstition by the brothers, briefly one of the biggest bands in the world, in the film prompted giggles from viewers and were affectionately mocked online.

It proved such an unlikely iPlayer hit that TV bosses decided to broadcast it on BBC Two – and it landed a release in the US.

The evening will air on BBC Four in July from 9pm until late and will be followed by another chance to see the original documentary.

Fulwell 73 partner Leo Pearlman said: “The response to the (fly-on-the-wall) film around the world has been phenomenal and it’s been really gratifying to see fans and non-fans respond to this candid, no-holds-barred story of fame and redemption.

“Teaming up with the BBC again to show the film and have Matt and Luke curate some of the most nostalgic moments of their past will be a great night of TV and we’re looking forward to delivering a few nice new surprises in there as well!”

BBC Music head of TV commissioning Jan Younghusband said: “Matt and Luke have made a great impression on viewers with their touching and forthright insights about getting back together, and this evening is the continuing story.”





