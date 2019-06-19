Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda announces next Broadway project

Freestyle Love Supreme is an improv show which will arrive at the Booth Theatre in September.

Hamilton and In The Heights creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced his next Broadway project.

Freestyle Love Supreme, an improvisational hip-hop group, will begin a four-month run in September, the acclaimed composer, actor and playwright said.

The group was formed by Miranda in 2004 while he was working on his first hit Broadway musical, In The Heights.

He has since achieved even greater success with the Tony and Olivier Award-winning Hamilton.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Mary Poppins Returns star Miranda said: “Before Hamilton, before In The Heights, my first time performing in New York was with a freestyle hip-hop group called Freestyle Love Supreme.

“We are coming to Broadway this fall at the Booth Theatre. It’s an entirely made-up Broadway show – you don’t know who is going to show up.”

Miranda will co-produce Freestyle Love Supreme, but will only appear on unannounced occasions, he told Fallon.

According to the production’s website, the company includes core performers Andrew Bancroft, Arthur Lewis, Bill Sherman, Chris Sullivan, Anthony Veneziale and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Miranda and Hamilton stars Christopher Jackson and Daveed Diggs are listed as “special and spontaneous guests”.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced his next Broadway project (So TV/PA)

Hamilton premiered in 2015 and uses a combination of singing and rapping to tell the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

It won 11 Tony Awards, a Grammy, a Pulitzer Prize and seven Oliviers. The cast performed the play at the White House for outgoing president Barack Obama.

In The Heights premiered in 2005, arriving on Broadway three years later and earning four Tony Awards.

