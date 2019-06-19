Jennifer Aniston’s Murder Mystery breaks Netflix records

19th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The film also stars Adam Sandler.

‘Horrible Bosses 2’ photocall – London

Jennifer Aniston’s comedy Murder Mystery enjoyed a record-breaking start on Netflix, the streaming service has announced.

The film, also starring Adam Sandler, features a married couple who get framed for the killing of a billionaire’s elderly uncle while on holiday in Europe.

It began streaming on June 14 and within three days had been watched from nearly 31 million accounts, Netflix said.

That is the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix film, the streaming giant said.

The total figure was 30,869,863, which includes accounts from which at least 70% of the film has been watched, according to Netflix.

The company usually avoids giving precise viewing figures, but has pulled the curtain back on several films this year.

During its most recent earnings call, Netflix said Ben Affleck’s action movie Triple Frontier had been watched by more than 52 million accounts in its first four weeks on the service.

Its Fyre Festival documentary was watched by more than 20 million in its opening four weeks, while superhero series The Umbrella Academy attracted 45 million households in its first month, according to Netflix.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Corrie star Helen Flanagan relishes first time at Royal Ascot

Cherie Blair to make first foray into movie-making
Cherie Blair to make first foray into movie-making

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Bros twins Matt and Luke Goss announce new TV show

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The top 5 family pressures - and how to deal with them

The top 5 family pressures - and how to deal with them
The most extravagant baby gifts – what to buy Meghan and Harry, the couple who have everything

The most extravagant baby gifts – what to buy Meghan and Harry, the couple who have everything
Hayley Tamaddon: I took 18 pregnancy tests to confirm my baby news

Hayley Tamaddon: I took 18 pregnancy tests to confirm my baby news
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Corrie star Helen Flanagan relishes first time at Royal Ascot