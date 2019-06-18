Netflix announces two more seasons of Queer Eye

18th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The Emmy-winning show is a reboot of the 2003 series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

Queer Eye

Netflix show Queer Eye says it is bringing fabulousness to the masses for two more seasons.

The streaming service announced on Tuesday that season four will debut July 19.

The eight episodes were shot in the Kansas City area, where last season the stars revamped a prison guard, a children’s camp programme director and two sisters who own a barbecue joint.

Netflix also says that production will begin soon in Philadelphia for season five, which will be released next year.

The show features resident fashion expert, Tan France, along with food guru Antoni Porowski, hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness, culture expert Karamo Brown and home designer Bobby Berk.

The Emmy-winning show is a reboot of the 2003 series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Bros twins Matt and Luke Goss announce new TV show

The most extravagant baby gifts – what to buy Meghan and Harry, the couple who have everything
The most extravagant baby gifts – what to buy Meghan and Harry, the couple who have everything

The top 5 family pressures - and how to deal with them
The top 5 family pressures - and how to deal with them

Cherie Blair to make first foray into movie-making

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Hayley Tamaddon: I took 18 pregnancy tests to confirm my baby news

Hayley Tamaddon: I took 18 pregnancy tests to confirm my baby news
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge match in pale blue at Royal Ascot

The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge match in pale blue at Royal Ascot
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Bros twins Matt and Luke Goss announce new TV show