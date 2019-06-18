Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine diagnosed with throat cancer

The guitarist’s treatment means the metal band have had to cancel a number of shows this year.

Megadeth star Dave Mustaine has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

The American guitarist and singer said he has already started treatment for the disease, and that the metal band will have to cancel the majority of their shows this year.

In a post on Megadeth’s website, the 57-year-old said the cancer is “clearly something to be respected and faced head on – but I’ve faced obstacles before.

I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer. It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on – but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate… https://t.co/8FBQUmloSf pic.twitter.com/CPuu2UFPv1 — Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) June 17, 2019

“I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun.

“Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year.”

Mustaine said their 2019 Megacruise, a metal music cruise lasting five days in October, will still go ahead, “and the band will be a part of it in some form”.

He said the group will be “back on the road ASAP” after having to cancel a number of shows in the US this summer.

Mustaine added that he and his co-stars, Kiko Loureiro, David Ellefson and Dirk Verbeuren, are in the studio, working on their follow-up to their Grammy-winning 2016 album Dystopia, which he said he “can’t wait for everyone to hear”.

He added: “I’m so thankful for my whole team – family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more. I’ll keep everyone posted.”

Among Mustaine’s well-wishers was Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, who tweeted: “I have 100% faith you will conquer this as you do everything else. Get better soon my friend. iiii]; )’.”

Rocker Mustaine started his career as a member of Metallica as their original lead guitarist.

However he was fired from the heavy metal band before the release of their debut album, Kill ‘Em All, in 1983 due to his substance abuse issues.

He went on to form Megadeth shortly after being dismissed from Metallica alongside Ellefson, and the group have gone on to achieve success in the thrash metal world.

The band have released 15 albums, from their debut Killing Is My Business … And Business Is Good! in 1985 to their most recent, Dystopia.

© Press Association 2019