Lee Ryan joins ’70s theatre show alongside Louis Smith and Rachel Stevens

The Blue and former Strictly star said he is ‘truly excited and delighted’ to join the Rip It Up family.

Lee Ryan will be putting on his dancing shoes and grabbing the mic later this year in a new ’70s-themed jukebox theatre show.

The Blue star will tread the boards alongside the previously-announced cast of Louis Smith, Rachel Stevens and Melody Thornton in Rip It Up The 70s, which will bring to life the soundtrack of the decade through music and dance.

Songs from artists including David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Abba, Blondie, Rod Stewart and Gloria Gaynor will feature in the show.

Lee Ryan (Rip It Up The 70s/PA)

The tour follows the successful runs of Rip It Up The 50s and Rip It Up The 60s, in which Olympic gymnast Smith also appeared.

Ryan, who took part in Strictly Come Dancing last year, said he is “truly delighted and excited” to be joining the tour.

He said: “I heard so much about the previous Rip It Up tours, as well as the show’s sell-out West End run, that the chance to sing so many classic ’70s songs in this amazing new production is a something I’m very much looking forward to.”

Smith, S Club 7 singer Stevens and Pussycat Dolls star Thornton, who took part in this year’s series of Dancing On Ice, were confirmed for the touring production earlier this month.

Smith said: “Every night during the Rip It Up tours I tell people these shows are the hardest thing I have ever done – even harder than competing at the Olympics and Strictly.

Melody Thornton, Louis Smith and Rachel Stevens (Rip It Up The 70s/PA)

“I’m not sure everyone believes me, but I’m telling the truth.

“But I love dancing and relish a challenge, so I am so happy to be part of the new Rip It Up The 70s show. I look forward to seeing everybody on the dancefloor.”

Rip It Up The 70s will be on the road from September 12 to November 6, with tour stops including Dartford, Leicester, Bournemouth, Brighton, Liverpool, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Birmingham and London.

Tickets are available from www.ripituptheshow.com.

© Press Association 2019