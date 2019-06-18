Brie Larson dedicates best fight award to her Captain Marvel stunt doubles

Brie Larson has dedicated her prize for best fight at the MTV Movie & TV Awards to her Captain Marvel stunt doubles.

The actress invited Renae Moneymaker and Joanna Bennett to the stage to accept the accolade in recognition of the titular superhero’s battle with Minn-Erva.

After thanking MTV for the prize, Larson said: “But I wanted to take this moment to really say thank you to the two women that are standing here beside me.

“These are the women who trained me and were also the stunt doubles for Captain Marvel.

“I could not have made this film without them. They are really the baseline for who she is. They are the living embodiment of Captain Marvel.”

Taking the mic, Bennett said: “It was such an honour to work on this film and be part of bringing such a strong female character to life and to be able to do it together was just such a special experience for all of us.”

Can we talk about how proud @brielarson was of her stunt doubles?? I'm still not over it. #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/35GjgXhepZ — MTV (@MTV) June 18, 2019

Monkeymaker added: “Joanna and I actually grew up together. As young girls, we wanted to be just like Lara Croft and GI Jane, so it’s a real honour to be a part of this character and hopefully pass along some of that inspiration and strength that those iconic women brought to us.”

Captain Marvel, released in March, saw Larson, 29, play the first female Marvel superhero to get a standalone movie.

To get into shape for the film, Larson embarked on a gruelling regime of intensive weight training, as well as taekwondo, judo and boxing, which left her able to deadlift 225lbs and push a Jeep.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards aired in the US on Monday.

