Actor Dylan Sprouse apologises after Twitter account hacked

18th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

His twin brother Cole, who is also an actor, appeared to have his account compromised at the same time.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York

Actor Dylan Sprouse has apologised to fans after hackers posted a racist message to his Twitter account.

The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody star said he was in Tokyo celebrating his anniversary with model girlfriend Barbara Palvin when his profile was hacked.

A racist tweet was posted along with a series of retweets. Dylan, whose twin brother Cole also had his Twitter account compromised, apologised.

He tweeted: “Gained my account back, got hacked obviously… as if these idiots didn’t make it easy enough to tell.”

Dylan said the issue may have been caused by a “cell service provider thing”, adding: “Fixing it ASAP but I’m in Tokyo with Barbara for our anniversary so thanks for the patience everyone and sorry for the trouble.”

Victoria’s Secret Angel Palvin added: “@DylanSprouse Was hacked if it isn’t already obvious. Working on recovering the account now but it’s 4am in Japan. Thanks!”

Five Feet Apart star Cole’s Twitter account was also hacked at the same time as his twin brother’s and an inappropriate message about his girlfriend, Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart, was posted.

His account appears to have now been deleted.

The twin brothers, 26, found fame as child stars in Disney Channel comedy series The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody.

Both have since forged successful film careers.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Cherie Blair to make first foray into movie-making
Cherie Blair to make first foray into movie-making

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

The most extravagant baby gifts – what to buy Meghan and Harry, the couple who have everything

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge match in pale blue at Royal Ascot

The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge match in pale blue at Royal Ascot
Bros twins Matt and Luke Goss announce new TV show

Bros twins Matt and Luke Goss announce new TV show
Corrie star Helen Flanagan relishes first time at Royal Ascot

Corrie star Helen Flanagan relishes first time at Royal Ascot
Hayley Tamaddon: I took 18 pregnancy tests to confirm my baby news

Hayley Tamaddon: I took 18 pregnancy tests to confirm my baby news
Hayley Tamaddon: I took 18 pregnancy tests to confirm my baby news

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre