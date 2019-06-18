Actor Dylan Sprouse apologises after Twitter account hacked

His twin brother Cole, who is also an actor, appeared to have his account compromised at the same time.

Actor Dylan Sprouse has apologised to fans after hackers posted a racist message to his Twitter account.

The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody star said he was in Tokyo celebrating his anniversary with model girlfriend Barbara Palvin when his profile was hacked.

A racist tweet was posted along with a series of retweets. Dylan, whose twin brother Cole also had his Twitter account compromised, apologised.

Gained my account back, got hacked obviously… as if these idiots didn’t make it easy enough to tell. Think it’s and cell service provider thing. Fixing it ASAP but I’m in Tokyo with Barbara for our anniversary so thanks for the patience everyone and sorry for the trouble — Dylan Sprouse (@dylansprouse) June 17, 2019

He tweeted: “Gained my account back, got hacked obviously… as if these idiots didn’t make it easy enough to tell.”

Dylan said the issue may have been caused by a “cell service provider thing”, adding: “Fixing it ASAP but I’m in Tokyo with Barbara for our anniversary so thanks for the patience everyone and sorry for the trouble.”

@dylansprouse Was hacked if it isn’t already obvious. Working on recovering the account now but it’s 4am in Japan. Thanks! — Barbara Palvin (@BarbaraPalvin) June 17, 2019

Victoria’s Secret Angel Palvin added: “@DylanSprouse Was hacked if it isn’t already obvious. Working on recovering the account now but it’s 4am in Japan. Thanks!”

Five Feet Apart star Cole’s Twitter account was also hacked at the same time as his twin brother’s and an inappropriate message about his girlfriend, Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart, was posted.

His account appears to have now been deleted.

The twin brothers, 26, found fame as child stars in Disney Channel comedy series The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody.

Both have since forged successful film careers.

