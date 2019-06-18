Sophie Turner ‘so down’ to play Boy George in biopic

18th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The as-yet-untitled biopic is in the works at MGM Studios.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix Photocall – London

Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner said she is “so down” to play Boy George in an upcoming biopic.

A film exploring the life of Culture Club singer Boy George is in the works at MGM Studios and the 1980s singer suggested Turner could be the one to take the title role.

Boy George
Boy George has suggested Sophie Turner could play him in an upcoming biopic (Ian West/PA)

During an appearance on an Australian radio show, Boy George, 58, was asked who was in line to star.

He said: “One of the most interesting suggestions was Sophie Turner. People will say she can’t play you, she’s a woman, you know.

“But when I was 17, I would have loved to have been her.”

Turner, who played Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones, later tweeted: “I’m SO down @BoyGeorge.”

The untitled biopic is reportedly being written and directed by Sacha Gervasi, whose last film was My Dinner With Herve, starring Turner’s Game Of Thrones co-star Peter Dinklage.

It follows in the footsteps of musical biopics Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman.

Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner said she is ‘SO down’ to play Boy George in an upcoming biopic (Matt Crossick/PA)

British star Boy George rose to fame as the lead singer of 1980s pop group Culture Club and achieved worldwide success with hits including Do You Really Want To Hurt Me, Karma Chameleon and Victims.

Turner, 23, married pop star Joe Jonas earlier this year and recently starred in superhero film Dark Phoenix.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Cherie Blair to make first foray into movie-making

The most extravagant baby gifts – what to buy Meghan and Harry, the couple who have everything
The most extravagant baby gifts – what to buy Meghan and Harry, the couple who have everything

The top 5 family pressures - and how to deal with them
The top 5 family pressures - and how to deal with them

Joe Garratt’s behaviour defended as he is separated from Lucie Donlan

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Hayley Tamaddon: I took 18 pregnancy tests to confirm my baby news

Hayley Tamaddon: I took 18 pregnancy tests to confirm my baby news
Corrie star Helen Flanagan relishes first time at Royal Ascot

Corrie star Helen Flanagan relishes first time at Royal Ascot
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Cherie Blair to make first foray into movie-making