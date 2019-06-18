Glastonbury bosses don’t want BBC cameras in ‘late-night areas’

Glastonbury bosses try to prevent BBC cameras filming the late-night areas to give festival-goers privacy, organiser Emily Eavis has said.

The world-famous event – with Stormzy, Janet Jackson, Miley Cyrus, Janelle Monae and Kylie Minogue among this summer’s line-up – is an annual fixture in the BBC schedule.

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis told Radio Times magazine: “It’s about giving people the choice, so they can see different stages, not just the Pyramid Stage.

The full #Glastonbury2019 line-up, with set times, is here! Head to https://t.co/aXIArPLUgg to see details of more than 2,800 performances across dozens of stages at this year's Festival. pic.twitter.com/RpVqAr7DJX — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) May 29, 2019

“So we will access some of the further corners of the site and some of the smaller stages,” she said of the TV coverage.

“But at the same time, we try to prevent cameras from being in the late-night areas as much as possible.

“People don’t want to think their aunt is watching them there!”

Eavis, 39, said “it took a few years” to get coverage of the Worthy Farm event “right”.

“We put the BBC on the hill, with the whole festival in front of them, and now it’s come into its own,” she said.

Other challenges have involved negotiations with bands to get them to approve of their sets being filmed.

She told the magazine: “One of the biggest regrets for us was that Leonard Cohen wasn’t filmed. And Bob Dylan in 1998.”

Eavis is mother to three young children, George, eight, Noah, six and Nelly, three.

“Because we had a year off, they’re all, like: ‘What is this?’” she said of her offspring.

“I have to explain Glastonbury to them: ‘It’s called a festival, and lots of people come here… It’s like a birthday party, but a bit bigger.’”

