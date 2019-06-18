I’m A Celebrity star Emily Atack looking for answers in new TV show

I’m A Celebrity star Emily Atack looking for answers in new TV show18th Jun 19 | Entertainment News
She has said she feels ‘lost’.
Emily Atack said she has done some “soul-searching” as she deals with adulthood.
The I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! star has been looking for answers to life’s big questions for her new series Emily Atack: Adulting.
Atack has said she feels like a “lost little kid” and torn between a teenage mindset and the need to get on with adult life.
Her new show explores the issues facing young people as they confront the challenges of adulthood she is grappling with herself.
She said: “I would definitely say that I’ve been soul-searching at the moment.
“I feel like I’m getting to a point where I’m becoming a little bit more stable with who I am and I’m hoping to get just a little bit more self-acceptance.”
She added: “I feel like I’m at an age where it’s the quarter-life crisis club. It’s not quite a midlife crisis, but we’re all kind of being thrown into adulthood when we still feel like teenagers.
“I feel like a lost little kid in a supermarket and I can’t find my mum.”
Atack’s show will tackle issues facing a generation entering adulthood, including the choice of having a family.
She has said that growing up in a large family has made her want to have children, but has admitted it is not for everyone.
Atack added on the new show: “I want people to watch it and maybe escape their own life for a bit, just realise they are not alone and we’re all in this together.”
Emily Atack: Adulting airs on W on June 26.
