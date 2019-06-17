Ryan Murphy’s ballroom culture drama Pose renewed for third season

It airs on BBC Two in the UK.

Ryan Murphy’s drama Pose has been renewed for a third season, FX has said.

The series, which airs on BBC Two in the UK, features a record number of transgender actors including MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore and Dominique Jackson.

Evan Peters, Kate Mara and Billy Porter also appear on Pose, with the first season beginning in 1980s New York.

Hey @PoseOnFX… we’re coming back for season 3!!! Congratulations and thank you for showing up for the S2 premiere!!! Love ya’ll!! #PoseFx https://t.co/EQWBEVaDC8 — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) June 17, 2019

Season two is airing in the US now and a third run was announced by network FX on Monday.

FX chairman John Landgraf said: “Pose has elevated our culture and the TV landscape like few shows before it, and we are honoured to partner with co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals on a third season.”

Pose celebrates the ballroom culture of New York City, which sees dancers and models belonging to different houses taking part in underground competitions.

Season two is set in the early 1990s, when the culture is beginning to gain mainstream popularity.

The show is a critical hit and many pundits are tipping it for success at the Emmys later this year.

