Debut novelist in her 70s wins at Society of Authors’ Awards

17th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

Previous winners include Seamus Heaney and Zadie Smith.

72c12a8c-933a-42c0-a695-f1ca186cce94

Anne Youngson was among the winners at the Society of Authors’ Awards after publishing her first novel in her 70s.

Youngson won for Meet Me At The Museum, and was among the prize winners across nine awards at the annual ceremony.

Another debutant, poet Raymond Antrobus, was among the winners who shared the £100,000 prize fund.

Raymond Antrobus was among the winners (Caleb Femi/PA)

Youngson published her first attempt at fiction after her 70th birthday, and has now won the £1,000 Paul Torday Memorial Prize

Judge Anita Sethi said: “I loved this engrossing story of friendship and family – it fascinates both in the form of its excellent use of the epistolary, and in its content as it explores actual human archaeology and the archaeology of the human heart.”

Around 500 literary figures attended the Society of Authors’ Awards, where prizes were claimed by James Clarke, Damian Le Bas, Dima Alzayat, Julian Jackson, Sophie Collins and Kelleigh Greenberg-Jephcott.

Judges praised the “mesmeric, restless, genre-bending, emotionally devastating writing from 32 writers who have taken us from the miners’ strike and travelling communities, to Truman Capote’s mind, each exploring the gamut of human experience from friendship, family and belonging, to what it means to be other”.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge match in pale blue at Royal Ascot

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

The top 5 family pressures - and how to deal with them
The top 5 family pressures - and how to deal with them

Hayley Tamaddon: I took 18 pregnancy tests to confirm my baby news

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Cherie Blair to make first foray into movie-making

Cherie Blair to make first foray into movie-making
The most extravagant baby gifts – what to buy Meghan and Harry, the couple who have everything

The most extravagant baby gifts – what to buy Meghan and Harry, the couple who have everything
Joe Garratt’s behaviour defended as he is separated from Lucie Donlan

Joe Garratt’s behaviour defended as he is separated from Lucie Donlan
Corrie star Helen Flanagan relishes first time at Royal Ascot

Corrie star Helen Flanagan relishes first time at Royal Ascot
Corrie star Helen Flanagan relishes first time at Royal Ascot

The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge match in pale blue at Royal Ascot