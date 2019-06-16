Taylor Swift enlists celebrity friends for new music video

The star’s new song is called You Need To Calm Down.

Taylor Swift has enlisted A-list friends such as Ellen DeGeneres and Ryan Reynolds for her new music video.

The US star teased the video for her new song You Need To Calm Down in a brief clip on Instagram.

The clip starts by showing a table covered in food and a drinks mixer, before the names of celebrities flash across the screen.

As well as DeGeneres and Reynolds, names mentioned include Ciara, Laverne Cox, RuPaul and Adam Lambert.

Swift captioned the post: “Asked a few friends to be in the You Need To Calm Down video.

“Out tomorrow at 8:15am ET.”

You Need To Calm Down is the second from Swift’s forthcoming seventh album Lover.

In the song, Swift, 29, takes aim at homophobia, making references to abuse given to those in the gay community with lyrics such as “Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD? / Sunshine on the street at the parade / But you would rather be in the dark ages / Makin’ that sign must’ve taken all night.”

She sings in another line: “You just need to take several seats and then try to restore the peace / And control your urges to scream about all the people you hate / ‘Cause shade never made anybody less gay.”

The star also plays on her lyrics with the word glad, changing it to “GLAAD”, the acronym for the Gay And Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation in America.

