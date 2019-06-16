Tom Walker went unnoticed ‘in flat cap’ at Isle of Wight festival

Walker watched Fatboy Slim in the crowd at the main stage on Saturday, where Biffy Clyro play later.

Tom Walker has said it is “amazing” to be at the Isle of Wight Festival ahead of his performance on the main stage.

Walker arrived at the festival on Saturday evening and said he watched Fatboy Slim “in the middle of the crowd with a flat cap on” at the main stage, but managed to go unnoticed by audience members.

“It’s amazing to be here, I had such a great time yesterday and I caught the end of George Ezra when I got here and Fatboy Slim, which was absolutely sick,” Walker told the Press Association ahead of his set.

“I’m really excited to play today, it’s going to be good.”

Fatboy Slim closed Saturday night on the main stage, after performances from Ezra, Bastille and Rick Astley.

Sunday’s line-up also includes Madness, Jess Glynne and former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft, before concluding with headliners Biffy Clyro, whose set festival organiser John Giddings said people will be able to “see from the moon”.

George Ezra on the main stage (Isle of Wight Festival/PA)

Walker played hits such as Dominoes, Just You and I and Leave A Light On to a crowd of tens of thousands on Sunday afternoon.

Walker is among the biggest-selling artists of the year so far in the UK, following the release of his debut album What A Time To Be Alive earlier this year.

“I’m glad it’s been well received,” he said.

“It’s nice to hear people singing not just the songs from the radio but those from the rest of the album, that’s super special as a songwriter.”

The theme for this year’s Isle of Wight Festival is Summer of ’69: Peace And Love, as it marks 50 years since Bob Dylan headlined in 1969, singing to an audience estimated to number 200,000 people.

Bob Dylan playing at the festival (PA Archive)

After the festival began with rain and thunderstorms on Thursday, the weather had been mixed on Friday on Saturday with some spells of sunshine to the delight of the crowds, but heavy rain early on Sunday caused muddy conditions underfoot once again.

Festival-goer Sandra said: “Love the Isle of Wight, happy days, weather don’t really matter, happy days.”

When asked which essentials were needed to help cope with the weather, Sandra brandished a four-pack of cider.

Sandra holds up her beverages (Ed Lawrence/PA)

Another reveller, Mark Vine from the Isle of Wight, said: “I’m a bit miserable about it, I’m used to getting a suntan, but it is what it is, you’ve just got to get on with it.”

“A lot of people cancel and don’t come because of the weather but the music still plays on.”

