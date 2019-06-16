Dec Donnelly celebrates first Father’s Day as a parent

Many celebrities posted messages online about fathers and figures.

New father Declan Donnelly has celebrated his first Father’s Day as a parent.

The TV star, 43, and his wife Ali Astall welcomed their daughter in September.

Marking his first Father’s Day on June 16, Donnelly wrote on Twitter: “Happy Father’s Day, especially to those, like me, celebrating it for the first time.

“Have a lovely day.”

Happy Father’s Day, especially to those, like me, celebrating it for the first time. Have a lovely day.D — antanddec (@antanddec) June 16, 2019

Donnelly was one of many celebrities paying tribute to fathers on Sunday.

Victoria Beckham shared an image on Instagram of her husband David and three of their four children.

“Truly the best daddy in the world x,” she wrote.

“We love u so much x kisses @davidbeckham x.”

https://www.instagram.com/victoriabeckham/?hl=en

Mother-of-three Holly Willoughby paid tribute to her own father and her husband Dan Baldwin, who she called “the best dad we could wish for”.

She also penned a message about her This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield.

She said of the presenter: “Talking of important men in my life on Fathers Day. Here’s another one.

“My partner on the telly and one of my best friends in the world… love you @schofe.”

Presenter Simon Thomas, whose wife Gemma died in November 2017 just three days after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia, shared a picture of himself and his son Ethan.

He wrote: “This photo of me and and the boy was taken on holiday seven years ago today.

“There was something poignant about it then, even more so now.

“To Father this boy is the greatest privilege I could ever ask for. #happyfathersday.”

Lorraine Kelly shared an old image of her father holding her as a baby.

“Happy Fathers Day to my dad,” she said.

“This was in 1959 in The Gorbals in Glasgow. He was 18.

“He gave me a love of reading, astronomy and a strong work ethic.

“Thanks dad.”

Jamie Oliver uploaded a string of pictures on Instagram of his father and his own children.

The chef wrote: “Big love to all you dads out there that doing your very best to bring up and love the next generation, it’s never an easy job and today is always a nice opportunity to show some dad solidarity and respect.

“Some dads we are lucky enough to still have in our life’s and sadly some dads we have lost which is very sad, so I’m sending lotsa love to all you guys what ever your situation and thinking of them today….

“I’d personally like to take this opportunity to thank my dad aka ‘Big Tell’ ‘Trevor’ @trevoroliver.”

The father-of-five went on: “I have been so lucky to have a strong, kind, loving dad who gave me so many nice memories growing up, he let follow my heart where ever I wanted to go, thank you dad I love you so much your the best ! and your now a wonderful grandad !…

“Also I was so lucky to have two amazing grandads in my life sadly no longer with us but grandad ‘Ted’ ‘Edgar Palmer’ on my mum’s side and ‘Foxy’ ‘Kennith Oliver’ on my dads side they were amazing men and very missed …. have a wonderful day.”

Miranda Hart tweeted: “Happy Day to all those men who haven’t been able to have or chosen not to have children but make great loving, encouraging fathers in their own way.”

Happy Day to all those men who haven’t been able to have or chosen not to have children but make great loving, encouraging fathers in their own way. ❤️ — Miranda Hart (@mermhart) June 16, 2019

© Press Association 2019