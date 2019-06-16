Adele thanks Spice Girls for inspiration as they end reunion tour at Wembley

The award-winning singer met the group backstage before the final date on their tour as a four-piece.

Adele sent an emotional message to the Spice Girls after they closed their reunion tour with a triumphant three-date run at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The Grammy Award-winning singer and Spice Girls superfan credited the group with inspiring her to start singing in a post to her 32 million Instagram followers.

“Oiii last time I saw the Spice Girls at Wembley was 21 years ago,” she wrote on Sunday.

“Tonight with my nearest and dearest i cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10 year old self.

“It’s no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back.

“I finally got to meet Ginger, I got drunk with the girls and quite frankly I can’t believe how far I’ve come.

“Thank you for the madness I get to live, I couldn’t have got here without you 5 BRITISH legends.”

Adele also shared a video of her car journey to the gig, and of the moment the Spice Girls brought their mothers and children on stage.

Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Geri Horner and Melanie Chisholm were joined by their families, with Horner remarking: “You saw three generations of Spice Girls.”

In a video Adele can be heard shouting: “We are all mums now. We are all mums.”

Before the show, Adele joined the group backstage, with Horner and Bunton sharing selfies with her on their social media accounts.

They also led the crowd in an impromptu singalong of her song Someone Like You after announcing the singer was in the audience.

The performance also saw Horner, or Ginger Spice, apologise to her bandmates for leaving the Spice Girls in 1998, two years before the rest of the group went on hiatus.

Between songs, she said: “I’m sorry. I’m sorry I left. I was just being a brat. I want to say it’s just so good to be back with the girls that I love.”

Horner also shared a bittersweet video of the group’s staging being taken down after the gig came to a close.

“This is it. They are taking it down. It’s been amazing,” she said.

Following the show, an emotional Horner posted another video in which she thanked everyone involved in the tour.

“So we’re done. It’s done,” she said.

“Thirteen stadiums, Almost 700,000 people with three amazing women I’ve shared that stage with.

“I want to say thank you to Melanie, Melanie and Emma and everybody who showed up for us. It has been something that I will never ever forget. Thank you so much. Big love from the Spice World.”

The Spice Girls embarked on their reunion tour in late May and have played in Dublin, Cardiff, Manchester, Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh and Bristol.

Their performance on Saturday night rounded off their tour as a four-piece, after original member Victoria Beckham declined to take part. Sound issues plagued the first few dates and some subsequent performances were blighted by rain.

