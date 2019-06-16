Elisabeth Moss and Aubrey Plaza walk the red carpet for MTV Movie & TV Awards

16th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The winners will be revealed on Monday.

2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards – Arrivals

Elisabeth Moss and Aubrey Plaza were among a star-studded guest list at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The annual awards ceremony took place in Santa Monica on Saturday, though the winners will not be revealed until the show airs on Monday.

Celebrities from cinema, TV and music were in attendance and The Handmaid’s Tale star Moss turned heads at the Barker Hangar in a form-fitting black dress, complete with a dragon design on the front.

The 36-year-old completed the look with matching heels.

Elisabeth Moss
Elisabeth Moss turned heads on the red carpet at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Santa Monica (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

US actress Plaza, best known for her role in sitcom Parks And Recreation, wore a sparkling black mini-dress on the carpet, with white cuffs and a bow tie.

Plaza teamed the dress with sparkly silver heels.

Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey Plaza’s little black dress was complete with white cuffs and a bow tie (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Comedian Tiffany Haddish, one of the presenters at the ceremony, shimmered in a silver one-shoulder frock.

Haddish paired the dress with matching earrings and rings.

Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish wore a one-shoulder dress for her appearance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Tessa Thompson, who is starring in Men In Black: International, was another famous face on the red carpet.

The actress wore an oversized metallic suit jacket for the occasion.

Tessa Thompson
Tessa Thompson looked business-like as she wore an oversized suit jacket paired with a  briefcase bag (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Singer Lizzo, one of the most in-demand stars in music at the moment, went for a striking neon green dress featuring feathers around the collar.

She kept it casual in a pair of white trainers.

Lizzo
Lizzo stood out from the crowd at the annual awards show in a neon green figure-hugging dress (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil arrived at the ceremony with her boyfriend, the singer James Blake.

She wore a Balmain cocktail dress with ruffled embellishments.

Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil posed for photographers while wearing a couture cocktail dress (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The MTV Movie &TV Awards will air in the US on Monday.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

500,000 sign petition demanding Government fund free TV licences

Courteney Cox’s daughter wears Friends star’s red carpet dress from 21 years ago
Courteney Cox’s daughter wears Friends star’s red carpet dress from 21 years ago

Rick Astley: I never embraced rickrolling because I didn’t want to ruin the joke
Rick Astley: I never embraced rickrolling because I didn’t want to ruin the joke

YouTube star KSI: We don’t need record labels to release our music

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Taylor Swift releases pro-LGBT single You Need To Calm Down

Taylor Swift releases pro-LGBT single You Need To Calm Down
Can’t get into Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge? 10 attractions to see and do instead

Can’t get into Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge? 10 attractions to see and do instead
Rob Delaney: My Elvis role was cut from Elton John movie Rocketman

Rob Delaney: My Elvis role was cut from Elton John movie Rocketman
Rob Delaney: My Elvis role was cut from Elton John movie Rocketman

500,000 sign petition demanding Government fund free TV licences