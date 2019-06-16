Tom Hanks to walk red carpet for European premiere of Toy Story 4

16th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The Oscar-winner first voiced the character of Woody in the original movie in 1995.

Graham Norton Show – London

Hollywood A-lister Tom Hanks is among the stars expected on the red carpet in London’s Leicester Square for the European premiere of Toy Story 4.

The actor reprises his role as the voice of Sheriff Woody in the latest instalment of the animated film series.

The film also features returning characters including Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Bo Peep (Annie Potts), Jessie (Joan Cusack) and a new character voiced by Keanu Reeves.

Speaking at a press conference in the US, Hanks spoke about filming Woody’s final lines for this film.

He said he had asked director Josh Cooley if he could turn his back on him while recording the scenes, saying: “I didn’t want to have any self-consciousness for what I knew was going to be the… last few hours I was spending with that movie.”

Toy Story 3 won two Academy Awards and the franchise has enjoyed huge global success since the first film appeared in 1995.

Other guests expected at the premiere include Cooley as well as producers Jonas Rivera and Mark Nielsen.

Toy Story 4 is due for release in UK cinemas on June 21.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Taylor Swift gives surprise performance at landmark LGBT site in New York

CR Fashion Show: Why this Florentine runway extravaganza is so different to the rest
CR Fashion Show: Why this Florentine runway extravaganza is so different to the rest

Taylor Swift releases pro-LGBT single You Need To Calm Down
Taylor Swift releases pro-LGBT single You Need To Calm Down

Kiss between Maura and Tommy teased on Love Island

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Rick Astley: I never embraced rickrolling because I didn’t want to ruin the joke

Rick Astley: I never embraced rickrolling because I didn’t want to ruin the joke
Courteney Cox’s daughter wears Friends star’s red carpet dress from 21 years ago

Courteney Cox’s daughter wears Friends star’s red carpet dress from 21 years ago
500,000 sign petition demanding Government fund free TV licences

500,000 sign petition demanding Government fund free TV licences
500,000 sign petition demanding Government fund free TV licences

Taylor Swift gives surprise performance at landmark LGBT site in New York