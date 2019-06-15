KT Tunstall hails ‘spirit’ of Isle of Wight Festival

KT Tunstall has said it is “really special” to be performing at the Isle of Wight festival after more than a decade since she was last on the bill.

The singer is one of the acts playing on the main stage on Saturday.

George Ezra is the headliner on Saturday, with Rick Astley, Bastille and Fatboy Slim also set to take to the main stage.

Tunstall told the Press Association: “I think it was maybe 2008 when I last played here.

“It’s a beautiful festival and I really like the British festivals that have a great rock-and-roll history of having legends playing on the main stages.

“The spirit from a festival like the Isle of Wight is exactly what I want from a festival.”

The theme for this year’s event is Summer of ’69: Peace and Love, as it marks 50 years since Bob Dylan headlined in 1969, singing to an audience estimated to number 200,000 people.

“Can you imagine a young Bob Dylan?” said Tunstall. “It blows my mind and I’m kind of pissed off I was born about 20 years later.

“Imagine hearing Blowin’ In The Wind and Tangled Up In Blue as new songs.”

KT Tunstall at the Isle of Wight Festival (Ed Lawrence/PA)

Tunstall, 43, shot to fame in 2004 with her debut album Eye To The Telescope, which included hits such as Suddenly I See and Big Black Horse And The Cherry Tree, and she released her sixth studio album WAX in late 2018.

After thunderstorms and rain hit the festival on Thursday, the weather had eased with spells of sunshine on the island on Friday before more rain fell in the early hours and mid morning of Saturday.

Among the guests in the crowds on Friday, actor Jack O’Connell from Skins was spotted having a drink backstage, as were TV presenters Lorraine Kelly, Fiona Bruce and Susannah Constantine.

Sunday’s line-up on the Isle of Wight will include Madness, Jess Glynne and former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft, before concluding with headliners Biffy Clyro, whose set festival organiser John Giddings has said people will be able to “see from the moon”.

© Press Association 2019