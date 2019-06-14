Lena Headey says she is ‘good’ following Game Of Thrones ending

The actress is starring as an immigration officer in The Flood.

Lena Headey said she is “good” following the end of Game Of Thrones.

The British actress starred as scheming queen Cersei Lannister in HBO’s massively popular fantasy epic, which finished in May after eight seasons.

Despite a controversial ending, many fans and Headey’s co-stars expressed their sadness at Game Of Thrones coming to a close.

Lena Headey is starring as an immigration officer in drama The Flood (Ian West/PA)

However Headey, 45, was asked how she was coming to terms with the ending and told the Press Association: “I’m alright. I’m good.”

Headey is starring in upcoming drama film The Flood, as a hardened immigration officer who must decide if an asylum seeker whose case she has been referred is telling the truth.

Headey said she was “moved” by the picture of three-year-old Syrian refugee Alan Kurdi, whose body washed up in Turkey at the height of the refugee crisis.

Lena Headey and Ivanno Jeremiah star alongside each other in The Flood (Ian West/PA)

The disturbing image, taken in September 2015, made headlines around the world and Headey said the issue should be “talked about constantly”.

“The conversation shouldn’t really have a three-year gap”, she added.

Headey, who stars in the film alongside Ivanno Jeremiah, Mandip Gill and her Game Of Thrones co-star Iain Glen, said “probably all” politicians should see the film, saying it would be “great” if they could watch it.

She added the film could remind people about the plight of refugees.

She said: “I think the beauty of this movie is you’re going to take from it what you will. Everyone will have a different reaction to it.

“The great thing about The Flood is it doesn’t preach anything which is why I loved it.

“The writing is really beautiful. It’s a really quiet film with Ivanno’s brilliant central performance. He’s extraordinary in it.

“It’s a gentle wakener for people about what’s really happening and who it’s happening to.”

The Flood will be released on June 21.

