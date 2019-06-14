Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo to host prank show on Netflix

14th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

Prank Encounters is set to arrive on the streaming service later this year.

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017 – London

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo will host a hidden camera prank show for Netflix, the streaming service has said.

The 16-year-old actor will also executive produce Prank Encounters, which contains eight episodes and is set to arrive later this year.

Netflix describes the show as “a hidden camera prank show where two strangers each think it’s their first day at a new job.

“It’s business as usual until their paths collide and these part-time jobs turn into full-time nightmares.”

Matarazzo shot to fame after starring in the first season of Stranger Things in 2016, alongside his fellow child co-stars Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown and Caleb McLaughlin.

He will reprise the role of Dustin when the sci-fi drama returns for a third season in July.

Matarazzo is also a musician and raises awareness for cleidocranial dysplasia, a condition he has and which affects development of bones and teeth.

Stranger Things season three will stream on Netflix on July 4.

© Press Association 2019

