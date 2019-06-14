No further action over Jo Brand joke, police say

14th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The comedian joked about throwing battery acid over politicians.

Only Fools and Horses the Musical – London

Police will take no further action against Jo Brand after she joked about throwing battery acid at politicians, Scotland Yard has said.

The comedian was reported over an allegation of incitement to violence after comments made on Radio 4 programme Heresy on Tuesday, with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage among her critics.

Brand apologised for the joke, calling it “crass and ill-judged”. However, police have now said she will face no further action.

Jo Brand
Jo Brand will face no police action over a joke about throwing battery acid over politicians (Rick Findler/PA)

In a statement, Scotland Yard said: “Police received an allegation of incitement to violence on 13 June, relating to comments made on a radio programme.

“The referral has been considered by the MPS and no further police action will be taken in relation to this allegation.”

On Wednesday, Mr Farage – who had a milkshake thrown at him while campaigning in Newcastle – accused Brand of inciting violence, although he did not say who against.

Commenting again on Twitter, he said: “I am sick to death of overpaid, left-wing, so-called comedians on the BBC who think their view is morally superior.

“Can you imagine the reaction if I had said the same thing as Jo Brand?”

The Press Association understands that the allegation reported to the police was not made by Mr Farage or the Brexit Party.

Ofcom said it has received 65 complaints about the episode of Heresy.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Kiss between Maura and Tommy teased on Love Island

More bank transfer scam victims could now get their money back – here’s how
More bank transfer scam victims could now get their money back – here’s how

5 nostalgic fashion items we hope will feature in the new Spice Girls movie
5 nostalgic fashion items we hope will feature in the new Spice Girls movie

Courteney Cox’s daughter wears Friends star’s red carpet dress from 21 years ago

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Taylor Swift releases pro-LGBT single You Need To Calm Down

Taylor Swift releases pro-LGBT single You Need To Calm Down
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Cuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to groping woman at bar

Cuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to groping woman at bar
Madonna: It would be easier for my kids if they had another mother

Madonna: It would be easier for my kids if they had another mother
Madonna: It would be easier for my kids if they had another mother

Kiss between Maura and Tommy teased on Love Island