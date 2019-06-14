Lewis Capaldi scores fourth week at number one with debut album

14th Jun 19

The Scottish singer-songwriter fought off competition from US pop stars the Jonas Brothers.

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi’s debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent has topped the charts for the fourth week in a row.

The Scottish singer-songwriter’s record is the first album released this year to spend four weeks at number one, the Official Charts Company said.

The 22-year-old fought off competition from US pop group the Jonas Brothers, whose comeback album Happiness Begins debuted at number two.

The record is their first in 10 years and is now their highest-charting album in the UK, and their first ever in the top five.

Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi (Official Charts)

London-based singer and rapper MoStack is new at number three with his debut album Stacko, ahead of Billie Eilish at number four with When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and The Divine Comedy’s new album Office Politics at number five.

Electronic dance music star Avicii, who died last year at the age of 28, is new at number seven with his posthumous album Tim.

On the singles chart, Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran’s duet I Don’t Care has retained the top spot for the fifth week, despite rapper Lil Nas X overtaking it in the midweek chart round-up.

Lil Nas X had to settle for number two again, ahead of Capaldi’s previous chart-topping single Someone You Loved at number three.

Stormzy is at number four with Vossi Bop and Eilish rounds off the top five with her hit single Bad Guy.

This week’s highest new entry is Drake and Chris Brown’s new collaboration No Guidance, in at number eight.

© Press Association 2019

