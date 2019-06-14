BBC Proms to feature music from A Star Is Born in tribute to Judy Garland

The performance will mark half a century since her death.

The BBC Proms will pay tribute to Judy Garland with a performance of music from A Star Is Born on the 50th anniversary of her death.

The rendition of the song Born In A Trunk will come as part of The Warner Brothers Story, a tribute to Hollywood films such as My Fair Lady and Calamity Jane.

The concert will be conducted by John Wilson and will feature the John Wilson Orchestra at the Royal Albert Hall on August 9.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the most recent version of A Star Is Born (Neal Preston/Warner Bros/PA)

Garland starred in the second of four adaptations of A Star Is Born, alongside James Mason, who played the character Bradley Cooper and Kris Kirstofferson later took on.

Wilson will also conduct Deadwood Stage from Calamity Jane as a tribute to Doris Day, who died last month aged 97.

The Hollywood actress starred in the 1953 western musical.

Crowds at the Proms in 2016 at the Royal Albert Hall (BBC/Chris Christodoulou/PA)

The concert will also include songs from Loewe’s Overture for My Fair Lady and works by Hollywood composer Erich Wolfgang Korngold.

The cast will feature Louise Dearman, Matt Ford and Kate Lindsey, as well as Mikaela Bennett, who returns following her debut last year as Maria in West Side Story.

Bennett replaced Broadway star Sierra Boggess in the role following complaints about “whitewashing”.

The Warner Brothers Story will be at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday August 9 at 3pm and 7.30pm and will be broadcast live on BBC Four and BBC Radio 3.

