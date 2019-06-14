BBC Proms to feature music from A Star Is Born in tribute to Judy Garland

14th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The performance will mark half a century since her death.

Entertainment – Judy Garland – London

The BBC Proms will pay tribute to Judy Garland with a performance of music from A Star Is Born on the 50th anniversary of her death.

The rendition of the song Born In A Trunk will come as part of The Warner Brothers Story, a tribute to Hollywood films such as My Fair Lady and Calamity Jane.

The concert will be conducted by John Wilson and will feature the John Wilson Orchestra at the Royal Albert Hall on August 9.

A Star Is Born
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the most recent version of A Star Is Born (Neal Preston/Warner Bros/PA)

Garland starred in the second of four adaptations of A Star Is Born, alongside James Mason, who played the character Bradley Cooper and Kris Kirstofferson later took on.

Wilson will also conduct Deadwood Stage from Calamity Jane as a tribute to Doris Day, who died last month aged 97.

The Hollywood actress starred in the 1953 western musical.

Last Night of the Proms
Crowds at the Proms in 2016 at the Royal Albert Hall (BBC/Chris Christodoulou/PA)

The concert will also include songs from Loewe’s Overture for My Fair Lady and works by Hollywood composer Erich Wolfgang Korngold.

The cast will feature Louise Dearman, Matt Ford and Kate Lindsey, as well as Mikaela Bennett, who returns following her debut last year as Maria in West Side Story.

Bennett replaced Broadway star Sierra Boggess in the role following complaints about “whitewashing”.

The Warner Brothers Story will be at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday August 9 at 3pm and 7.30pm and will be broadcast live on BBC Four and BBC Radio 3.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Comedian Freddie Starr remembered as funeral takes place in Merseyside

Courteney Cox’s daughter wears Friends star’s red carpet dress from 21 years ago
Courteney Cox’s daughter wears Friends star’s red carpet dress from 21 years ago

3 ways to make a splash with seaside style this summer
3 ways to make a splash with seaside style this summer

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Michael’s date with Love Island newcomer Maura causes friction in the villa

Michael’s date with Love Island newcomer Maura causes friction in the villa
5 nostalgic fashion items we hope will feature in the new Spice Girls movie

5 nostalgic fashion items we hope will feature in the new Spice Girls movie
Robbie Williams: ‘Hugh Jackman is a real potent force’

Robbie Williams: ‘Hugh Jackman is a real potent force’
Robbie Williams: ‘Hugh Jackman is a real potent force’

Comedian Freddie Starr remembered as funeral takes place in Merseyside