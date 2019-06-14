Kiss between Maura and Tommy teased on Love Island

The Irish grid girl will make a move on the professional boxer on Friday.

Newcomer Maura Higgins will make a bid for Tommy Fury in Friday’s Love Island.

After Thursday’s dramatic episode saw Tommy’s partner Molly-Mae Hague confront Maura over her flirtatious behaviour, the Irish grid girl will take things a step further.

During a private moment on the day beds she will lean towards Tommy, asking the boxer: “What about if I asked you to kiss me?”

"You're acting like you're in love with me." Bold words, Tommy. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/4GgsrTNkhM — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 13, 2019

It comes after Tommy, younger brother of Tyson Fury, admitted to Maura: “I’m hugely attracted to you. You know you’re sexy.”

Tommy and Molly-Mae have been coupled up for six days but sparks have failed to fly.

On Thursday they argued after Molly-Mae accused him of flirting with Maura.

But on Friday he will apologise, telling her: “It was a stupid thing to not pull you straight away after I’ve been coupled up with you for six days. Terrible move.”

But he will ask why she didn’t “lock it off” and accuse her of keeping her options open.

Later the boys will head out on a spa day for some privacy from the girls.

Love Island, which is hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on Virgin Media Two.





© Press Association 2019