Kiss between Maura and Tommy teased on Love Island

14th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The Irish grid girl will make a move on the professional boxer on Friday.

Love Island

Newcomer Maura Higgins will make a bid for Tommy Fury in Friday’s Love Island.

After Thursday’s dramatic episode saw Tommy’s partner Molly-Mae Hague confront Maura over her flirtatious behaviour, the Irish grid girl will take things a step further.

During a private moment on the day beds she will lean towards Tommy, asking the boxer: “What about if I asked you to kiss me?”

It comes after Tommy, younger brother of Tyson Fury, admitted to Maura: “I’m hugely attracted to you. You know you’re sexy.”

Tommy and Molly-Mae have been coupled up for six days but sparks have failed to fly.

On Thursday they argued after Molly-Mae accused him of flirting with Maura.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When your heads done a 560 degree turn… ??????30 minutes to go @loveisland #TeamTommyFury

A post shared by Tommy TNT Fury (@tommytntfury) on

But on Friday he will apologise, telling her: “It was a stupid thing to not pull you straight away after I’ve been coupled up with you for six days. Terrible move.”

But he will ask why she didn’t “lock it off” and accuse her of keeping her options open.

Later the boys will head out on a spa day for some privacy from the girls.

Love Island, which is hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on Virgin Media Two.



© Press Association 2019

