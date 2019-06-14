Jennifer Lawrence ‘honoured’ to marry fiance Cooke Maroney

The Hollywood star also talked about her upcoming wedding, joking she is ‘too lazy’ to be neurotic about it.

Jennifer Lawrence has said her fiance Cooke Maroney is the “greatest person I’ve ever met” and that she knew she wanted to marry him when she met him.

The Hollywood star, 28, and New York-based art dealer Maroney, 34, started dating last year and became engaged eight months into their relationship.

Talking about her romance with Maroney and their upcoming wedding to her friend Catt Sadler on Sadler’s Naked podcast, Lawrence said: “He’s the greatest human being I’ve ever met, he really is, and he gets better.

“I started with the basics, you know, ‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ And then, I don’t know, he is just, the one.

“I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just… he’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel honoured to become a Maroney.”

The Oscar-winning actress said that she intends to take his name legally, but will not change it for work purposes.

Asked about the decision to get married, and whether she felt ready before dating Maroney, Lawrence said: “I don’t know, it was so organic.

“I definitely wasn’t in a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married’ – I met Cooke and I wanted to marry him, we wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully and he’s my best friend, so I want to legally bind him to me forever.

“Fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing, it’s the greatest! You find your favourite person on the planet and you’re like, ‘you can’t leave’, so I wanted to take up on that offer.”

Lawrence said she has been relaxed about planning their wedding, joking that she is “too lazy to be neurotic” about it.

Jen L on her soon to be husband to #NakedPod: 💖❤️💖 pic.twitter.com/Rc5PUds5ll — catt sadler (@IAmCattSadler) June 13, 2019

“I saw a dress I liked, I was like ‘that’s the dress’. I saw a venue I liked, I was like, ‘cool that’s the venue’.”

She added that her one “bridezilla” moment so far happened recently when she realised she wanted a bachelorette party but that none of her friends were available at short notice, causing her to burst into tears.

Lawrence is known for starring in films such as Hunger Games and 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook, for which she won the best actress Oscar.

She has previously dated Coldplay front man Chris Martin, actor Nicholas Hoult and director Darren Aronofsky.

