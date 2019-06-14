Sir Ian McKellen extends 80th birthday theatre tour

The actor’s show, Ian McKellen On Stage, is expected to have raised £3m for charities by the time it finishes.

Sir Ian McKellen is extending his solo tour marking his 80th birthday year.

The actor has already performed at 80 venues, raising £2 million for theatre charities by the time the current run ends in Orkney in August.

He has now announced 80 more shows, at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End.

By the end of the tour and the new West End run, Ian McKellen On Stage is expected to have raised £3 million.

The Lord Of The Rings star said: “Taking this new show to 80-plus theatres around the country has been a joyful birthday present to myself.

“I’ve played mainly in theatres I knew well as a young theatregoer and actor. On my birthday, I was in Bolton Town Hall, where my dad used to work.

“It began last February with 15 theatres in Greater London and will end in Orkney.

“Soon I will be back in London, for a limited season in the West End, raising much-needed funds for theatre charities. For each performance at the Harold Pinter Theatre, I’m glad that there will be 80 tickets at just £10.

“As for the show? Ask someone who’s seen it. Come and find out.”

Ian McKellen On Stage will transfer to the Harold Pinter Theatre from September 20. Tickets are on sale now.

