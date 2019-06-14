Kim Kardashian West back at White House

14th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The reality TV star was there to discuss criminal justice reforms.

Trump

Kim Kardashian West has returned to the White House to help US president Donald Trump promote efforts to help those leaving prison get jobs and stay on track.

At an East Room event attended by Cabinet secretaries, activist and formerly incarcerated people, Kardashian West announced the creation of a new ride-sharing partnership that will give former prisoners gift cards to help them get to and from job interviews, work and family events.

“Everyone wants the community to be safe, and the more opportunity we have and that they have and the support that we help give them, the safer everyone will be,” said Kardashian West, who became involved with the issue after learning about the case of Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother who was serving a life sentence without parole for drug offenses.

Kardashian West successfully lobbied Mr Trump to grant Ms Johnson clemency and has been studying law under the tutelage of lawyers Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney of the bipartisan criminal justice reform group #cut50 ever since.

Mr Trump pronounced himself a fan of Kardashian West’s advocacy, praising her genes and declaring, “I guess she’s pretty popular.”

© Press Association 2019

