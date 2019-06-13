Creator of Friends says there are no plans for a reunion

13th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

It remains popular in reruns, and there is periodic speculation about a reunion special.

The 87th Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles

The creator of TV show Friends says there are no plans for a reunion, and there will not be any either.

Marta Kauffman says she would not want to “mess up a good thing” for fans with a potentially disappointing reunion.

Kauffman and David Crane created and produced Friends, NBC’s hit sitcom that aired from 1994 to 2004.

Marta Kauffman (Okay Goodnight/AP)

The Emmy-winning series’ cast included Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry.

It remains popular in reruns, and there is periodic speculation about a reunion special.

Aniston recently said she would consider one, but clarified that nothing is in the works.

Kauffman’s current projects include the Netflix series Grace and Frankie.

Her success came despite the demeaning treatment Kauffman says she encountered as a woman in Hollywood.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Cossie crazy? These are the coolest swimsuits for kids this summer

Nick Knowles sentenced for speeding and using mobile behind wheel
Nick Knowles sentenced for speeding and using mobile behind wheel

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Michael’s date with Love Island newcomer Maura causes friction in the villa

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Video: Behind the scenes with a milliner preparing for Royal Ascot 2019

Video: Behind the scenes with a milliner preparing for Royal Ascot 2019
6 cool collections to help you celebrate Pride in style

6 cool collections to help you celebrate Pride in style
Courteney Cox’s daughter wears Friends star’s red carpet dress from 21 years ago

Courteney Cox’s daughter wears Friends star’s red carpet dress from 21 years ago
If the rumours are true, this is why we think Meghan would make a great guest editor of Vogue

If the rumours are true, this is why we think Meghan would make a great guest editor of Vogue
If the rumours are true, this is why we think Meghan would make a great guest editor of Vogue

Cossie crazy? These are the coolest swimsuits for kids this summer