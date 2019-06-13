Mel B says Spice Girls’ Wembley gig is one of ‘most important days’ of her life

The pop star and her Spice Girls colleagues will take to the stage at the London venue on Thursday.

Melanie Brown has described the Spice Girls’ concert at Wembley Stadium as one of the most important moments of her life.

She will be joined by Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Melanie Chisholm on Thursday evening for the first of three London dates rounding off the girl group’s reunion tour.

Brown, known as Scary Spice, posted a picture of herself alongside two of her three daughters asleep in the car on the way to the venue on Instagram.

She wrote: “Typical. haha yep my kids are fast fast asleep!!!

“But I don’t care haha as long as they are right beside me, I’m in my car on the way to Wembley stadium eekkkkk wtf it’s actually happening, I’ve been praying and saying this ‘will happen’ for years and now it is friggin Nora, I’m over whelmed that is actually is, it actually is!!

“This is one of the most important days of my whole entire life (apart from birthing my 3 beautiful babies of course) my heart is bursting open with so much love and joy, we did it or were about to it girls.

“I have so much respect and loyalty to you @melaniecmusic you @emmaleebunton and YOU @therealgerihalliwell I’m humbled and greatfull to get up there with my 3 best friends at Wembley stadium tonight in front of 90,000 of MY family MY friends and YOU the fans!!!!

“Wow wow we wa, this ‘is ALL’ for you spice fans,it’s because of YOU we get to do what we do, omg I think I’m gonna cry sporty help!!!!”

She added the hashtags #bestdayever, #this and #survivor.

The Spice Girls embarked on their reunion tour in late May and have played in Dublin, Cardiff, Manchester, Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh and Bristol.

They play at London’s Wembley Stadium on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, rounding off the tour, which does not include Victoria Beckham.

Hollywood star Emma Stone will be among the fans at the first of the Wembley gigs.

Bunton told the Heart Breakfast radio show earlier on Thursday: “Do you know who we’ve got coming? Oh, I hope I’m allowed to say this but Emma Stone is coming tonight, and I’ve never met Emma Stone and we’re going to be meeting her, so I’m really excited”

© Press Association 2019