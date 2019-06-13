Michael’s date with Love Island newcomer Maura causes friction in the villa

Amber’s reaction to the pair’s intimate dinner will leave Michael doubting if she is the one.

Michael Griffiths and Amber Gill’s blossoming relationship will be thrown into doubt when the firefighter’s dinner date with newcomer Maura Higgins turns flirtatious.

Beauty therapist Amber’s attempts at sabotaging their special dinner will backfire, encouraging Michael to reconsider their compatibility.

The arrival of Maura and fellow new arrival Elma Pazar to the Virgin Media Two show on Wednesday caused a stir among the female Islanders, as the pair each picked three boys for a special dinner date.

Maura chose Tommy Fury to make her a starter, Danny Williams to prepare her a main course, and Michael to whip her up a dessert.

Elma selected Danny, Anton Danyluk and Tommy to prepare her meal.

Tonight’s episode will see Maura sit with Michael for dinner as the girls try to sabotage the meal by heckling the pair from the villa terrace.

Maura will appear unimpressed by their behaviour, and will ask Michael: “Why are they being so immature? This is embarrassing.”

????FIRST LOOK ????Amy and Curtis are starting to feel the pressure of being the villa's power couple. The girls get their backs up as the boys cook up a storm for our two spicy new bombshells. Will these firecrackers send our current couples up in flames..? ????#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/4GK5NLtFEu — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 12, 2019

In a bid to provoke the girls, she will say to Michael: “I’ll give them something to talk about,” before leaning over to feed him some dessert with her spoon.

The girls will gasp in disbelief and Amber will be visibly irritated.

After the date, Amber will ignore Michael and Maura but greet Elma.

Speaking at the fire pit, an exasperated Michael will complain: “I can’t be dealing with childish girls.”

And later he will admit her behaviour has made him question if they should be together.

“I don’t believe she is invested in it like I am. Why am I bothering?” he will say to Curtis Pritchard.

“She is the only girl that has ever made me laugh. I’ve never met a girl like her. But I don’t want these games anymore. That’s not why I’m here.”

Love Island, which is hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on Virgin Media Two.





© Press Association 2019