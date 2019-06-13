Robbie Williams says X Factor mentoring inspired LMA project

The former Take That star said he was inspired by X Factor act the LMA Choir’s ‘passion and drive’ last year.

Robbie Williams has said his new venture as the co-owner of LMA, The University Centre for Music, Performing Arts and Creative Media, in Liverpool has been a natural progression from his role on The X Factor.

The singer, who last year championed the centre’s LMA Choir on the ITV series during his time as a judge, spoke of the close relationships he formed on the singing series as he announced the project.

During the announcement, made at a press conference in London hosted by Scott Mills, it was also revealed that LMA will launch a new London campus, to be situated in the Olympic Village, in 2020.

Robbie Williams with Scott Mills (Ian West/PA)

In his new role, the former Take That star will drive forward UK and international expansions for LMA, starting with the London launch next year.

Williams said: “I didn’t expect when I went on The X Factor, one was overall how much fun I was going to have, but the other one is how you fall in love with the contestants and how quickly and how deeply.

“You’re sort of having a shared experience on this massive scale and as much as they wanted it to work for them, I wanted it to work for me and my wife, I didn’t want to get things wrong.

“So, we were kind of like supporting each other through it. With all of my acts, you don’t really realise how deeply entrenched you’re going to become in each other’s lives and this has been a natural progression from that.”

He also did not rule out a return to The X Factor judging panel in the future.

Williams and wife Ayda Field announced earlier this year that they would not be returning to The X Factor after making their debut as judges last year.

He said: “I have an album to promote that I can’t talk about … and I’m going to be all over the place promoting that and we wanted it desperately to work with The X Factor, but it wasn’t to be and it’s to be continued, because myself and Simon are good friends, the family are good friends, our kids hang out all the time and it’s just a pause on the relationship, and then it will carry on.

“But this year I have to go and promote my album to death, so that’s what I will be doing.”

Williams at a press conference with X Factor’s LMA Choir at White City House, London (Ian West/PA)

The LMA offers degree courses in musical theatre, acting, music performance, games and animation, and film and TV production, all validated by Staffordshire University.

Williams joins LMA founders Richard and Simon Wallace in his new position.

Richard Wallace said: “The last 12 months have been incredible for LMA. Some of the highlights have included our choir starring on The X Factor and our students performing alongside the original cast of Fame, through to our actors and film-makers having amazing opportunities being cast and crew on multiple TV dramas and feature films, alongside greats such as Sean Bean and Gerard Butler.

“Fantastic experiences have also happened to our music students, from bands and solo artists touring the world, session work in top studios, to providing original material for film and TV.”

Williams will perform at British Summer Time in July at London’s Hyde Park, and confirmed that the LMA Choir will join him on stage.

