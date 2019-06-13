George Alagiah to undergo more treatment due to cancer recurrence

The BBC News At Six presenter returned to screens in January this year.

George Alagiah

BBC newsreader George Alagiah will undergo more treatment to deal with a recent recurrence of cancer.

The broadcaster, 63, will remain on BBC News At Six as much as he can, but may need to reduce his appearances over the coming weeks.

Alagiah underwent 17 rounds of chemotherapy to treat advanced bowel cancer in 2014, before returning to presenting duties in 2015.

However, in January 2018 he disclosed that the cancer had returned.

Alagiah’s agent Mary Greenham told the Press Association: “George Alagiah will aim to be on air as much as possible, but may need to reduce his workload in the next few weeks as he begins a new regime of treatment to deal with a recent recurrence of his cancer.

“He is always grateful to the public for the tremendous support he has received.”

Alagiah, who has presented BBC News At Six for more than 10 years, returned to the BBC newsroom in January this year for the first time since December 2017.

Earlier this year, the Sri Lanka-born newsreader hosted a Bowel Cancer UK podcast called In Conversation With George Alagiah, in which he spoke candidly about his treatment and living with the disease.

Bowel cancer is the UK’s fourth most common cancer and second biggest killer cancer, with more than 16,000 people dying from the disease every year, the charity said.

But it is treatable and curable, especially if diagnosed early.

