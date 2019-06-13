Robbie Williams becomes co-owner of LMA performing arts and media academy

The former Take That star said he was inspired by X Factor act the LMA Choir’s ‘passion and drive’ last year.

Robbie Williams has become a co-owner of LMA, The University Centre for Music, Performing Arts and Creative Media, in Liverpool.

The singer, who last year championed the centre’s LMA Choir on The X Factor during his time as a judge, and LMA will also launch a new London campus in 2020.

Williams made the announcement at a press conference in London hosted by Scott Mills.

“I don’t think we should see you as a choir, I think we should see you as a community” said @robbiewilliams. Roll on over to YouTube to check out @LMAChoir's full performance 🔥🎤 #XFactorhttps://t.co/ExQ6MzUo6x pic.twitter.com/FnaAT5ymwk — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) October 27, 2018

In his new role, the former Take That star will drive forward UK and international expansions for LMA, starting with the London launch next year.

Williams said: “I am delighted to now be an official member of the LMA family.

“As soon as I met them all I was so inspired by their passion and drive and wanted to get involved. I hope I can help motivate the next generation of pop stars, performers and creatives.”

The LMA offers degree courses in musical theatre, acting, music performance, games and animation, and film and TV production, all validated by Staffordshire University.

Williams joins LMA founders Richard and Simon Wallace in his new position.

Richard Wallace said: “The last 12 months have been incredible for LMA. Some of the highlights have included our choir starring on The X Factor and our students performing alongside the original cast of Fame, through to our actors and film-makers having amazing opportunities being cast and crew on multiple TV dramas and feature films, alongside greats such as Sean Bean and Gerard Butler.

“Fantastic experiences have also happened to our music students, from bands and solo artists touring the world, session work in top studios, to providing original material for film and TV.”

Williams will perform at British Summer Time in July at London’s Hyde Park, and has hinted that the LMA Choir may join him on stage.

© Press Association 2019