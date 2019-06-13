Maxine Peake returning to National Theatre for first time in 17 years

13th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The National Theatre’s new plays come after it was criticised for not featuring enough female playwrights or directors.

Maxine Peake

Maxine Peake is returning to the National Theatre to star in new play The Welkin.

The actress will tread the boards in the drama, written by Lucy Kirkwood, in January.

The 44-year-old screen and stage star, who last appeared at the National Theatre in 2002, plays midwife Lizzy Luke in the production set in 18th century rural Suffolk.

Luke is the only person prepared to defend a girl who says she is pregnant and has been sentenced to “hang for a heinous murder” in the play, which examines “justice and gender”.

The National Theatre’s new plays and adaptations come after it was criticised for not featuring enough female playwrights or directors.

Earlier this year, Sandi Toksvig called for the theatre to be renamed after “failing” to fully represent Britain by, she said, overlooking female writers.

The National Theatre had pledged that 50% of living writers as well as directors on its stages will be female by 2021.

New productions announced on Thursday feature Manor by Moira Buffini, Kate Tempest’s National Theatre debut as the writer of Paradise, and All Of Us, the first play by Francesca Martinez.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Video: Behind the scenes with a milliner preparing for Royal Ascot 2019

If the rumours are true, this is why we think Meghan would make a great guest editor of Vogue
If the rumours are true, this is why we think Meghan would make a great guest editor of Vogue

Wedgwood at 260: The man and his company that changed the face of British ceramics
Wedgwood at 260: The man and his company that changed the face of British ceramics

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Liz Earle’s top tips for managing menopause symptoms during summer

Liz Earle’s top tips for managing menopause symptoms during summer
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Courteney Cox’s daughter wears Friends star’s red carpet dress from 21 years ago

Courteney Cox’s daughter wears Friends star’s red carpet dress from 21 years ago
Nick Knowles sentenced for speeding and using mobile behind wheel

Nick Knowles sentenced for speeding and using mobile behind wheel
Nick Knowles sentenced for speeding and using mobile behind wheel

Video: Behind the scenes with a milliner preparing for Royal Ascot 2019