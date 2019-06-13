Emma Bunton reveals which big Hollywood star will be at Wembley tonight

The Spice Girls are currently on tour

Emma Bunton has said she is looking forward to seeing an animated version of herself being created for the new Spice Girls film.

The singer, known as Baby Spice, also revealed the big-screen animated film will be a new storyline.

She told Heart Breakfast radio show: “We’ve been sitting with some writers now for quite a few months and we’ve had loads of ideas. We’ve just been throwing things at them, they’ve been coming back.

Emma Bunton on stage in Bristol (Andrew Timms)

“It’s another thing that will obviously be amazing. Can you imagine animation? Doesn’t that take, like, 20 years to do or something? They better get on with it. Hurry up. Can you just start drawing us?”

Bunton also told Heart hosts Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston that the film will be a “whole new story. I’m just really looking forward to see how they draw us, the animations”.

Paramount executive Mireille Soria told the Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news, that the Spice Girls had been “very involved” in the project.

This will be the second Spice Girls film following 1997’s Spice World, which starred the band – Mel C, Mel B, Geri Halliwell, Victoria Beckham and Bunton – as well as Richard E Grant.

The band, minus Beckham, are on tour and will perform at Wembley Stadium on Thursday night.

Bunton, 43, also let slip that Spice Girls superfan and Hollywood star Emma Stone will be at the concert.

She said: “Do you know who we’ve got coming? Oh, I hope I’m allowed to say this but Emma Stone is coming tonight, and I’ve never met Emma Stone and we’re going to be meeting her, so I’m really excited.”

Bunton said Stone even adopted her name.

She told Heart: “Apparently, her name was Emily but she wanted it to be Emma because she was such a Spice Girl fan.”

Referencing their rain-soaked Bristol performance, Bunton said she had her mac at the ready, but added: “It was very, very wet but, do you know what, I quite like dancing in the rain, there’s nothing like it.”

