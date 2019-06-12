Line Of Duty, Bodyguard among nominees at Edinburgh TV Awards

Line Of Duty, Bodyguard and Patrick Melrose will battle it out for the coveted best UK drama gong at the Edinburgh TV Awards.

Sex Education, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Brexit: The Uncivil War are also on the shortlist for the prize at the Edinburgh TV Festival’s awards.

The awards, now in their 18th year, are given out across a range of categories including channel of the year, online channel of the year, small indie of the year, best documentary, best entertainment series and best breakthrough talent.

In the best international drama category, Killing Eve is up against The Good Fight, The Handmaid’s Tale, BRON/BROEN/The Bridge, The Haunting Of Hill House and Narcos: Mexico.

Bros: After the Screaming Stops will take on Leaving Neverland: Michael Jackson And Me for the documentary prize. They face competition from Stephen: The Murder That Changed A Nation, Dynasties, Louis Theroux’s Altered States and The Abused.

Britain’s Got Talent is a contender for best entertainment, with Gogglebox, The Big Narstie Show, The Last Leg, Hunted and The Greatest Dancer also in the running.

It was previously announced that Hugh Laurie will receive the Edinburgh TV Festival’s Outstanding Achievement Award at the ceremony, which will be Hosted by stand-up comedian Mo Gilligan.

Hugh Laurie (Ian West/PA)

CEO and festival director Lisa Campbell said: “Our new categories reflect the rise of start-up and smaller indies and the increasing importance of online content.

“Meanwhile, the competition is tougher than ever in the programme categories with some of the biggest, beautifully-crafted, talked-about shows of the year battling it out. Good luck to all our nominees!”

The ceremony takes place on August 22.

© Press Association 2019