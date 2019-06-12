Ryan Hawley reportedly leaving Emmerdale

12th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The actor was cast in the soap in 2014.

Ryan Hawley

Ryan Hawley is leaving Emmerdale, it has been reported.

The Sun said the actor is exiting the ITV soap after five years as Robert Sugden.

A source was quoted as saying that Hawley “has decided to take a break from the show for the foreseeable future and try other projects”.

The actor, 33, joined the soap in 2014, becoming the fourth person to play Robert.

Since Hawley took over the role, many of his storylines have involved his character’s relationship with Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller).

The couple have become a favourite with fans, with many referring to them as “RobRon”.

The source said Hawley will leave the soap later this year.

© Press Association 2019

