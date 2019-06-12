Cuba Gooding Jr ‘will turn himself in over sex assault allegation’

A lawyer for Cuba Gooding Jr says the actor will turn himself in to police to face allegations that he groped a woman at a New York City night spot.

Lawyer Mark Heller says the Oscar-winning star of Jerry Maguire is expected to face a charge stemming from an alleged incident over the weekend at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in Manhattan.

A 29-year-old woman told police the 51-year-old grabbed her while he was intoxicated just before midnight on Sunday.

Gooding Jr denies the allegations.

He told website TMZ that he was at the bar partying with friends, but did not touch anyone.

He says there is a video that shows “what really happened”.

Mr Heller says Gooding Jr will visit the special victims unit leading the investigation before being arraigned.

