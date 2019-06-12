Jude Law to star in new drama The Third Day

Jude Law is set to star in a new drama set on a mysterious island populated with secretive inhabitants.

Entitled The Third Day, the Sky and HBO series follows a man named Sam (Law) who after being drawn to an island off the British Coast, is thrown into the unusual world of those who live there.

Isolated from the mainland, the rituals of the island begin to overwhelm him and he is confronted by a trauma from his past. As the line between reality and fantasy blurs, Sam finds himself at odds with the islanders.

The six-part series is the first original drama to be produced by Sky’s new production house, Sky Studios, in partnership with Plan B Entertainment, immersive theatre company Punchdrunk International and writer Dennis Kelly.

Cameron Roach, director of drama and Sky Studios, Sky UK and Ireland, said: “Sky Studios is delighted to be partnering with Plan B, Punchdrunk International and HBO on this exciting series.

Jude Law (Ian West/PA)

“The Third Day is the result of the intoxicating combined imaginations of Dennis Kelly and Punchdrunk International’s Felix Barrett and have resulted in astonishing scripts.

“To see them brought to life under the direction of Marc Munden and with Jude Law at the helm of what promises to be a world class cast, is an incredibly exciting prospect.”

Casey Bloys, president, HBO Programming, said: “Dennis and Felix have created something fresh and unique and we are thrilled to have this on HBO.

“We look forward to collaborating with Punchdrunk International, Marc and Jude as well as furthering our relationship with Sky and Plan B Entertainment.”

Production starts in the UK in July.

The Third Day will air in the UK and Ireland next year on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW TV, and in the US on HBO.

