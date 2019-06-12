Bafta confirms dates for 2021 and 2022 film award ceremonies

The event in 2020 was pulled forward to accommodate the earlier-running Oscars.

Bafta has revealed that its film awards ceremonies for 2021 and 2022 will take place two weeks after the Academy Awards in those years.

The 2021 ceremony is set for February 14, and the 2022 event is scheduled for February 13.

The British Academy Film Awards regularly occur two weeks after the Oscars, but next year the Baftas are being held on February 2, just one week earlier than the US-based ceremony.

The prestigious event is the last of the ceremonies during awards season, usually held in late February.

Olivia Colman was among winners at the 2018 Baftas (Ian West/PA)

However, last year it was revealed it was being pulled forward to February 9 in 2020, forcing Bafta to shift its own ceremony that year.

Bafta announced the dates for 2021 and 2022 a day after The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed the dates for the Oscars as February 28 (2021) and February 27 (2022).

The Bafta film awards is the industry’s biggest ceremony outside of the US and attracts a raft of A-list stars.

This year’s awards saw The Favourite take seven of the prizes, including the best actress prize for Olivia Colman and supporting actress for Rachel Weisz.

