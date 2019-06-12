Sam Mendes films in Glasgow with Mark Strong and George MacKay after Tony win

The director is working on First World War drama 1917.

Sam Mendes has been pictured directing his new film in Glasgow just days after winning a Tony Award.

The Skyfall filmmaker, who won the best direction of a play prize for The Ferryman at the ceremony on Sunday, was hard at work filming First World War drama 1917.

Director Sam Mendes with actors Mark Strong and George MacKay on the set of his new film 1917 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He could be seen in a black hat and black zipped jumper directing a scene in Glasgow with Kingsman actor Mark Strong and Captain Fantastic star George MacKay.

He was also pictured watching footage on a monitor and in conversation with Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins, who was clutching a coffee cup.

An actor slings a rifle over his shoulder between takes (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Very little is known about the plot of the film but the assembled actors were all pictured in military uniforms, many with rifles slung over their shoulder. In one scene the actors were gathered around a large beige wagon.

The film is also due to star Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Scott, Colin Firth and Richard Madden.

Director Sam Mendes manages the shoot at Govan Docks in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It is expected to be released in UK cinemas in 2020.

