Sherif Lanre breaks silence over Love Island exit

The chef and semi-professional rugby player did not say why he had left the show.

Former Love Island contestant Sherif Lanre has broken his silence over his sudden departure from the villa.

The chef and semi-professional rugby player’s exit was announced on Tuesday, with ITV saying only that he had broken the programme’s rules.

He wrote on his Instagram story: “Thank you to everyone including my friends and family for the support I’ve come back to.

“I appreciate you all and hope I provided some good, positive moments during my time on Love Island and for anyone wondering I’m all good.

“#ItIsWhatItIs #BiggerThingsToCome.”

However, he did not say why he had left the show.

He did not appear in last night’s episode of the ITV2 programme although his departure was addressed briefly.

Comedian Iain Stirling, who narrates the programme, mentioned him during a voice-over.

He said only: “Earlier, following discussions with the producers, Sherif left the villa. But for the other islanders it’s another day in paradise.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the sportsman from London had expressed regret, saying he had exercised “poor judgment” on the show.

A statement from Love Island said: “After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa.”

He entered the villa on the first day and was paired with pharmacist Anna Vakili.

Sherif’s exit from the villa has left Anna single and in danger of leaving the show.

However, tonight’s episode will see Anton Danyluk attempt to woo the model ahead of the next recoupling.

But the Scottish gym owner’s stunt will backfire when he compares Anna to Molly-Mae Hague, who is coupled with boxer Tommy Fury.

The moment Michael lays his feelings on the table and Amber gets shy is something I'd very much like to dissect, anyone free? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/TxS3xvNaP2 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 11, 2019

He will tell her: “As much as Molly is my type, she’s beautiful from the outside in. You’re beautiful on the inside and out.

“You’re not necessarily my absolute type on paper but Molly, who is someone who is my type, I still wouldn’t want to be with someone like that.”

His words will not go down well with either Amber Gill, Yewande Biala or Amy Hart, who Anna will confide in after the chat.

Amber will say only: “He is such a fool.”

Joe was a little out of his depth on his first date with Lucie… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/BTJltPda4S — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 12, 2019

Recent arrival Danny Williams will also decide which girl he plans to couple up with.

The model has been torn between Yewande and Molly-Mae but after days of thought he will appear to choose Yewande.

He will tell her: “Trust me, I am interested in you. All I have done is enjoy myself in here and laugh and that is largely because of you.

“I like how things are going with us. I’m getting butterflies. How am I feeling like this about someone I met three days ago?”

She will agree that there was “an instant connection” between them, adding: “I’m happy that you’re here.”

💥FIRST LOOK 💥Amy and Curtis are starting to feel the pressure of being the villa's power couple. The girls get their backs up as the boys cook up a storm for our two spicy new bombshells. Will these firecrackers send our current couples up in flames..? 🔥#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/4GK5NLtFEu — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 12, 2019

Two new female arrivals will also shake things up.

Irish grid girl Maura Higgins, 28, and eyelash technician Elma Pazar, 26, from Essex, will pick three boys to go on a date with, with the boys cooking.

Love Island, which is hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.

