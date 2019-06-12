Jada Pinkett Smith to receive trailblazer prize at MTV awards

She will be celebrated for her long career.

Jada Pinkett Smith will be honoured with the trailblazer prize at the upcoming MTV Movie & TV Awards, it has been announced.

The Girls Trip actress will be presented with the gong by her co-star Tiffany Haddish at the ceremony later this month.

The prize recognises “game-changing creators with fresh and fearless voices in entertainment,” and previous recipients include Channing Tatum and Shailene Woodley.

Amy Doyle, general manager at MTV, said: “Jada has been a powerhouse since the beginning of her career and has achieved multi-hyphenate status throughout.

🌟 @jadapsmith will receive the Trailblazer Award at the 2019 #MTVAwards!! CONGRATULATIONS JADA 🌟 Don’t miss this goddess Monday, June 17th! 🍿 pic.twitter.com/IKzxNceGzR — MTV (@MTV) June 11, 2019

“She is the epitome of someone who is not afraid to challenge the status quo and we are thrilled to present her with this year’s Trailblazer Award.”

Pinkett Smith, who is married to actor Will Smith, first found fame in the Eddie Murphy comedy The Nutty Professor and has most recently appeared in Magic Mike XXL, Bad Moms and the TV series Gotham, as well as the box office hit Girls Trip, which made history as the first film produced, directed, written by and starring African Americans to gross more than 100 million dollars.

She has also won a new legion of fans with her chat show on Facebook Watch, Red Table Talk, which she co-hosts with her daughter Willow and mother Adrienne and which frequently makes headlines.

The most notable episode of the show featured an appearance from Jordyn Woods, a family friend, shortly after Khloe Kardashian’s then-partner Tristan Thompson was accused of cheating with her.

The ceremony will be hosted by Shazam! star Zachary Levi and will air on June 18 at 8pm on MTV UK.

© Press Association 2019